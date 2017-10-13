Zac Brown Band scheduled to perform at CCMF

The Hampton Point Subdivision, is still working to find a solution to a big problem Hurricane Matthew left behind one year ago. The community once had a lake, but a damn breach has left a large overgrown mud hole. “We had a little pier area, we would just sit and look at the lake. We had ducks and geese people would feed them with their children it was beautiful,” Linda Lacey who lives in the neighborhood said.More >>
The Hampton Point Subdivision, is still working to find a solution to a big problem Hurricane Matthew left behind one year ago. The community once had a lake, but a damn breach has left a large overgrown mud hole. “We had a little pier area, we would just sit and look at the lake. We had ducks and geese people would feed them with their children it was beautiful,” Linda Lacey who lives in the neighborhood said.More >>
The last of Hurricane Mathew debris is being hauled off after the City of Florence just finished collection one month ago. While the city is no longer dealing with issues we saw at the height of the storm, there are some lingering impacts and one is concern from the public.More >>
The last of Hurricane Mathew debris is being hauled off after the City of Florence just finished collection one month ago. While the city is no longer dealing with issues we saw at the height of the storm, there are some lingering impacts and one is concern from the public.More >>
If you walk, run or bike in the Market Common area, you will soon be able to expand your horizons. The city of Myrtle Beach approved the name for the extension of Grand Park, soon to be Thunderbolt Park.More >>
If you walk, run or bike in the Market Common area, you will soon be able to expand your horizons. The city of Myrtle Beach approved the name for the extension of Grand Park, soon to be Thunderbolt Park.More >>
Two people are charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and criminal conspiracy after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their Bennettsville church.More >>
Two people are charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and criminal conspiracy after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their Bennettsville church.More >>
The Zac Brown Band will be performing at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to a tweet from CCMF. Toby Keith and Luke Bryan are also scheduled to perform. The 2018 CCMF starts June 7 and concludes June 10 in Myrtle Beach.More >>
The Zac Brown Band will be performing at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to a tweet from CCMF. Toby Keith and Luke Bryan are also scheduled to perform. The 2018 CCMF starts June 7 and concludes June 10 in Myrtle Beach.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The wife and husband who were held hostage for five years in Afghanistan are being described as adventure-seekers who wanted to see areas of the world infrequently traveled by Westerners.More >>
The wife and husband who were held hostage for five years in Afghanistan are being described as adventure-seekers who wanted to see areas of the world infrequently traveled by Westerners.More >>
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.More >>
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>