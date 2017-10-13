Zac Brown Band scheduled to perform at CCMF - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Zac Brown Band scheduled to perform at CCMF

By Nick Doria, Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Zac Brown Band will be performing at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to a tweet from CCMF.

Toby Keith and Luke Bryan are also scheduled to perform.

The 2018 CCMF starts June 7 and concludes June 10 in Myrtle Beach.

