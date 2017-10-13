Victim identified in Highway 501 fatal hit-and-run, SCHP still s - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Victim identified in Highway 501 fatal hit-and-run, SCHP still searching for suspect

Map showing the location of the hit-and-run collision. (Source: SCHP) Map showing the location of the hit-and-run collision. (Source: SCHP)
Information sheet from the SCHP with details on the incident. (Source: SCHP) Information sheet from the SCHP with details on the incident. (Source: SCHP)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle struck two pedestrians on Highway 501 South Friday morning and fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred on Highway 501 in the Lake Busbee area at approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning, according to SCHP. One pedestrian was killed.

Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden has identified confirmed the victim as 37-year-old Frank Jezierski, a Myrtle Beach resident. The other victim, identified as a 42-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. 

The make and model of the vehicle, as well as the identity of the driver, is unknown at this time. SCHP said the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP at 843-661-4705, or 1-800-768-1505, or dial *HP from a cell phone.

The incident is currently under investigation by the SCHP.

