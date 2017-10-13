SCHP seeks information on fatal pedestrian hit-and-run near Lake Busbee

Officials with Coastal Carolina University have issued a “shelter in place” order Friday afternoon.More >>
Officials with Coastal Carolina University have issued a “shelter in place” order Friday afternoon.More >>
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, Cees, a 3-year-old Belgian malinois/German shepherd mix, just returned from six weeks of class with his handler, Master Cpl. Chris Smith.More >>
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, Cees, a 3-year-old Belgian malinois/German shepherd mix, just returned from six weeks of class with his handler, Master Cpl. Chris Smith.More >>
A vehicle struck two pedestrians on Highway 501 South Friday morning and fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on Highway 501 in the Lake Busbee area at approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning, according to SCHP.More >>
A vehicle struck two pedestrians on Highway 501 South Friday morning and fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on Highway 501 in the Lake Busbee area at approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning, according to SCHP.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is selling t-shirts throughout the month of October to promote breast cancer research and awareness.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is selling t-shirts throughout the month of October to promote breast cancer research and awareness.More >>
Chad Hamilton always thought he would play football in the NFL. He did just that, before getting an injury which required surgery. Hamilton studied math and education at Coastal Carolina University on a full scholarship to play football. He was always interested in teaching after being inspired by some of his own teachers.More >>
Chad Hamilton always thought he would play football in the NFL. He did just that, before getting an injury which required surgery. Hamilton studied math and education at Coastal Carolina University on a full scholarship to play football. He was always interested in teaching after being inspired by some of his own teachers.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Another crucial day of testimony is underway in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
Another crucial day of testimony is underway in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Our investigation uncovered wrongdoing by a local business owner prompting a state investigation.More >>
Our investigation uncovered wrongdoing by a local business owner prompting a state investigation.More >>
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.More >>
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.More >>
Officials with Coastal Carolina University have issued a “shelter in place” order Friday afternoon.More >>
Officials with Coastal Carolina University have issued a “shelter in place” order Friday afternoon.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>