SCHP: One pedestrian killed, one injured by vehicle on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle struck two pedestrians on Highway 501 South Friday morning and fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning. One pedestrian was killed. The other victim, identified as a 42 year old female, was taken to Conway Medical Center with minor injuries.

The make and model of the vehicle, as well as the identity of the driver, is unknown at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by the SCHP.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

