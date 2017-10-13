SCHP: One pedestrian killed, one injured by vehicle on Highway 501

A vehicle struck two pedestrians on Highway 501 South Friday morning and fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning. One pedestrian was killed. The other victim, identified as a 42 year old female, was taken to Conway Medical Center. The make and model of the vehicle, as well as the identity of the driver, is unknown at this time.More >>
The Florence School District 1 school board addressed comments described as “racially insensitive” made by former board member Glenn Odom in a meeting Thursday night. School board chairman Barry Townsend condemned the comments.More >>
Imagine buying a new home, only to see that home destroyed just a few months later. That is exactly what happened to one New Jersey couple after Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Grand Strand last October.More >>
The growing demand for highly-skilled technical workers has lead Horry Georgetown Technical College to open a state-of-the-art training facility in Conway.More >>
A veteran member of the Florence One School Board, who recently resigned, is accused of using “racially insensitive terminology” about fellow board members in two emails.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.More >>
The wife and husband who were held hostage for five years in Afghanistan are being described as adventure-seekers who wanted to see areas of the world infrequently traveled by Westerners.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
