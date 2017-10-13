Construction for extension of Grand Park in Market Common District underway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you walk, run or bike in the Market Common area, you will soon be able to expand your horizons.

The city of Myrtle Beach approved the name for the extension of Grand Park, soon to be Thunderbolt Park.

Crews are on site right now working on fixing up the building that will be used for recreation. It is the old building used for support for the Thunderbolt jets when the air force base was still there.

The Myrtle Beach Planning Director said the city hopes to have construction of the park complete by the spring and in full operation by the summer.

According to Coleman, it’s been a lot more work than they initially anticipated because the building isn’t in the best shape, but she said it’s coming along.

The city received a grant from parks and recreation through the state as well as private donations, which, according to Coleman, has really helped to get the ball rolling.

"That's how we got to where we are now,” she said. “We've been working for a couple years trying to make this happen. It's really started to come into being in about the last four months."

Features of the park include an outdoor classroom for people in school groups, yoga classes and even book clubs.

The city is also planning to see a trail from the development along Fred Nash Boulevard connect to the Thunderbolt Park trails, hopefully becoming an extension of the park.

“They came in for a planned unit development, what they wanted was density and they wanted to have reduced setbacks, and in order to get those things, they had to offer up some things in the city, they had to show good faith and pubic benefits and one of those public benefits was to have this multi-purpose trail,” Coleman said

Coleman said the Market Common District is continuously evolving with the constant construction of new developments.

Other developments, in addition to the one along Fred Nash Boulevard, are "The Lively" at Market Common and some construction taking place along the Clemson Trail near Coventry Boulevard.

"The Lively" at Market Common is a residential development. No construction has taken place yet, but Coleman said plans have been submitted and are currently under review.

Plans have also been submitted and some phases of construction have begun for developments along Coventry Boulevard.

"The hope was that we would keep young people here instead of having them move away,” said Coleman, “With it going more towards single family, the price points went up and I think you see a lot more of retirees, and people that can afford to live in a higher price point home."

Regardless, though, Coleman said she still frequently sees a lot of younger people in the area. “I think there’s a better demographic there than I can identify,” she said.

The area has an evolving demographic, but still a healthy mix of age groups in that area, according to Coleman.

Coleman believes construction will continue throughout the Market Common District until the area is filled.

