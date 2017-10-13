FSD1 school board addresses ‘racially insensitive’ comments from board member

The Florence School District 1 school board addressed comments described as “racially insensitive” made by former board member Glenn Odom in a meeting Thursday night. School board chairman Barry Townsend condemned the comments.More >>
Imagine buying a new home, only to see that home destroyed just a few months later. That is exactly what happened to one New Jersey couple after Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Grand Strand last October.More >>
The growing demand for highly-skilled technical workers has lead Horry Georgetown Technical College to open a state-of-the-art training facility in Conway.More >>
A veteran member of the Florence One School Board, who recently resigned, is accused of using “racially insensitive terminology” about fellow board members in two emails.More >>
A 3-year-old girl who was unconscious for 20 hours after falling from the top of a daycare’s playset went back to the hospital Wednesday night following additional complicationsMore >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.More >>
