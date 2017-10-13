FSD1 school board addresses ‘racially insensitive’ comments from board member

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence School District 1 school board addressed comments described as “racially insensitive” made by former board member Glenn Odom in a meeting Thursday night.

School board chairman Barry Townsend condemned the comments.

“There is no place in this district where this sort of speech is tolerated,” Townsend said at Thursday’s meeting. “Even in jest.”

The meeting started to get a little heated when school board member Rev. Alexis Pipkins, Sr. addressed his concerns with how the situation was handled.

Pipkins said the board should’ve discussed the situation as a group before making a decision.

Townsend said he was made aware of the emails just minutes after they were sent. That happened August 29. Townsend said the only school board member he notified at first was vice chair Trisha Caulder. Townsend said he didn’t notify the other board members until September 20.

Pipkins said he and the other board members should have been aware of the situation sooner.

“To have a covert conversation in one’s opinion may have been a breach,” Pipkins said. “And then to allow that person to sit at the September meeting is an insult and it is just as daring to have allowed that and not to share that with all of us.”

It is still unknown what the emails said. WMBF News requested a copy of the emails but still hasn’t received them.

Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting was a referendum that could possibly add new schools to FSD1.

Townsend provided an update on the process, and he said not much progress had been made, and the board was not any closer to receiving a recommendation from the finance committee on what to do.

As a result, Townsend recommended removing the members of the finance committee, including himself, and finding new members to take those spots.

This also caused a stir in the meeting as board member Porter Stewart walked out in the middle of the meeting as a result of this news.

