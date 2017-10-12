Advanced manufacturing center comes to HGTC

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The growing demand for highly-skilled technical workers has lead Horry Georgetown Technical College to open a state-of-the-art training facility in Conway.

“This is what the manufactures in Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg Counties have all been waiting for” said Bob Meltzer, Chief operating officer of Peddinghaus Corporation.

According to a press release, the new advanced manufacturing center, located on Allied Drive, is a 25,000-square-foot facility housing equipment commonly found in professional industry.

”The training is being done on some of the finest machines and welding equipment made, much of which is the very same equipment we have in our own shops,” says Meltzer.

“Horry County has entered a new era with the opening of this advanced manufacturing facility,” says HGTC President Marilyn Fore. “We now have the technology and the space to train the workforce that our community, and industry partners, so desperately need.”

Fore said the addition of this facility will allow Horry County to compete with established cities like Charleston in recruiting businesses who manufacture parts for Boeing, GE, BMW and others, as well as train students for local employers like Canfor Southern Pine, PTR and Santee Cooper, according to the release.

The manufacturing industry is “one of the driving forces behind economic recovery” and people skilled in those fields are “among the most sought-after and highly-paid workers in America,” according to the college’s website.

HGTC currently offers seven programs in their advanced manufacturing and industrial technologies department and plans to build a second advanced manufacturing training center in Georgetown County by the summer of 2019.

