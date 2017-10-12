Three-year-old returns to hospital following fall from top of Myrtle Beach daycare's playset

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 3-year-old girl who was unconscious for 20 hours after falling from the top of a daycare’s playset went back to the hospital Wednesday night following additional complications, according to the child’s mother.

Christina Byrd said her daughter, Melissa, was suffering from headaches, leading to a return trip to the hospital.

The 3-year-old is back home after doctors diagnosed her with post-concussive syndrome, according to Byrd.

The girl’s parents are still seeking answers after they claimed staff at Bright Beginnings daycare near The Market Common originally said their daughter fell from the bottom of a slide.

According to her parents, Melissa’s injuries didn’t match the story. That’s when they demanded to see surveillance footage.

That video shows the girl falling off the top of the playground equipment. A worker was not aware of the incident until another child saw Melissa on the ground and went to help.

Melissa was taken to the hospital, where she was unconscious for 20 hours, according to Byrd.

On Byrd’s Facebook page is a picture of her daughter, apparent scrapes on her chin, with the hashtag #JusticeforMelissa scrolled across the bottom.

Daycare staff refused to comment on the incident.

