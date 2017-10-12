Traffic stops leads to Georgetown man's arrest for heroin possession, other charges

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A Georgetown man was arrested after authorities reportedly found him in possession of a large quantity of heroin.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, John Faust was charged Tuesday with trafficking over 28 grams of heroin; trafficking over 10 grams of a cocaine base; trafficking over 10 grams of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana; and driving while suspended.

Online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center stated Faust remained in prison Thursday night under no bond.

According to the press release, Faust, who was driving a dirt bike on Dandelion Court in Georgetown, was stopped by law enforcement. They found he had a suspended driver's license and was wanted by the parole service.

Agents allegedly found he had several ounces of heroin, more than 10 grams of crack, more than 16 grams of cocaine, marijuana and several grams of Molly in his possession.

