Socastee couple rebuilds home one year after Hurricane Matthew

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Imagine buying a new home, only to see that home destroyed just a few months later.

That is exactly what happened to one New Jersey couple after Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Grand Strand last October.

One year ago, Thomas O’Hara came down to Myrtle Beach to house hunt for him and his wife, Eileen. He looked at nearly 15 homes, one of them being off of Rosewood Drive near the Intracoastal Waterway.

Thomas sent a video to his wife. In it, he can be heard saying, "This is the one he likes the most".

It would end up being the home the O'Haras bough a short time later. Their plan was to move in by October 2016, but as Matthew grew stronger the couple was forced to stay in New Jersey.

After the flood water receded, they returned to find their new home had been severely damaged by 14 inches of flood water.

Unsure of what was ahead, the couple refused to let the storm define their future and began to rebuild their new home one day at a time.

“There was a whole lot of uncertainty of how we would deal with the situation,” said Eileen O'Hara.

It took the two until March to finally move into their new home.

“It's a prideful moment knowing that the two of us rebuilt this on our own” said Thomas O'Hara.

The two now live comfortably in their new home and believe the storm helped wash away the past and allowed them to rebuild their home for a happy future together.

