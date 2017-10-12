Socastee couple rebuilds home one year after Hurricane Matthew

Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after MatthewMore >>
Imagine buying a new home, only to see that home destroyed just a few months later. That is exactly what happened to one New Jersey couple after Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Grand Strand last October.More >>
The growing demand for highly-skilled technical workers has lead Horry Georgetown Technical College to open a state-of-the-art training facility in Conway.More >>
A veteran member of the Florence One School Board, who recently resigned, is accused of using “racially insensitive terminology” about fellow board members in two emails.More >>
A 3-year-old girl who was unconscious for 20 hours after falling from the top of a daycare’s playset went back to the hospital Wednesday night following additional complicationsMore >>
A Georgetown man was arrested after authorities reportedly found him in possession of a large quantity of heroin.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
