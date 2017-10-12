Four arrested, one sought following drug bust in Marion County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – Four suspects were taken into custody Wednesday after a search warrant served at a Mullins home led to the recovery of drugs and an AR-15.

According to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Terrance Genwright, 24, of Marion; Miracle McCall, 25, of Mullins; Kentrell Thompson, 20, of Nichols; and Tyshan Scott, 24, of Mullins, each face the following charges: possession with intent to distribute cocaine, first offense; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, first offense; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first offense; and possession with intent to distribute schedule IV controlled substance, first offense.

The four are being held in the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

On Wednesday, drug agents with the MCSO served a search warrant on a residence on West Marion Street in Mullins following an investigation, according to the release.

Marijuana, crack cocaine, pills and the AR-15 rifle with a high-capacity magazine were all reportedly seized.

A fifth suspect, Christopher Terrell Jordan, 24, of Mullins, is wanted on drug charges. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the MCSO at (843) 423-8216.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.