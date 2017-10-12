Four arrested, one sought following drug bust in Marion County

A veteran member of the Florence One School Board, who recently resigned, is accused of using “racially insensitive terminology” about fellow board members in two emails.More >>
A 3-year-old girl who was unconscious for 20 hours after falling from the top of a daycare’s playset went back to the hospital Wednesday night following additional complicationsMore >>
A Georgetown man was arrested after authorities reportedly found him in possession of a large quantity of heroin.More >>
Imagine buying a new home, only to see that home destroyed just a few months later. That is exactly what happened to one New Jersey couple after Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Grand Strand last October.More >>
Talks about extending the Conway Riverwalk are ongoing and a plan is in place.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.More >>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
