Talks of Conway Riverwalk extension continue

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Talks about extending the Conway Riverwalk are ongoing and a plan is in place.

Conway city officials discussed extending the riverwalk along Kingston Drive and connecting it to the new downtown apartment building. The extension would be between 85 and 100 feet, costing about $100,000.

"Extending the riverwalk would improve the overall settings of Kingston Lake in my opinion and the fish market in general," said Devin Parks, the director of economic development. "The talk of a deck extension to tie into the riverwalk would potentially bring out an opportunity for dining once again on the actual riverwalk."

This news came to the delight of Conway residents who spend time on the riverwalk.

"I think it's great. It's a nice place to come to get away from the hustle and bustle, and enjoy a walk in the fresh air," said a resident who asked not to be identified.

The deck would tie into the Ocean Fish Market.

"Rather than rebuild his dock or have it sit like it is, his deck could then tie into the riverwalk," said city administrator Adam Emrick. "We're required out of the riverfront district to have businesses tie in."

According to Parks, the work would make the area more functional overall and add more options to downtown Conway.

A date has not yet been set for the riverwalk extension.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.