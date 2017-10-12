Police search for suspects who burglarized a Myrtle Beach home w - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police search for suspects who burglarized a Myrtle Beach home with a child in tow

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Police are searching for the suspects wanted in connection with a Myrtle Beach home burglary. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department) Police are searching for the suspects wanted in connection with a Myrtle Beach home burglary. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects wanted in connection with a home burglary earlier this week.

According to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, the burglary happened at a home on Withers Swash Drive on Oct. 10.

Surveillance camera stills captured footage of a man, a woman and a small child.

The suspects are said to be driving a dark green Ford Explore, which was stolen out of another jurisdiction, according to the MBPD. The South Carolina tag on the vehicle, JCU944, was reportedly stolen from the Myrtle Beach area.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects should call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

