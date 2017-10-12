Delegation of Chinese middle, high school principals to visit Gr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Delegation of Chinese middle, high school principals to visit Grand Strand, Pee Dee classrooms

Source: CCU Facebook page Source: CCU Facebook page

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University has coordinated a training program that will bring a Chinese delegation of middle and high school principals to Grand Strand classrooms.

According to a CCU press release, a delegation of 25 middle and high school principals and members of the Ministry of Education for the People’s Republic of China will visit middle and high schools in Horry, Marion and Georgetown counties and interact in teacher education classrooms of Coastal Carolina University starting Oct. 16 and going through Oct. 20. 

This endeavor is part of a training program facilitated by CCU’s Center for Global Engagement and Spadoni College of Education. Delegation members are seeking to learn more about middle and high school administration, teacher education, and student and school management practices, the release stated.  

“We are pleased that Coastal Carolina University, with its exceptional programs in teacher education and educational leadership, was approached about being one of only two U.S. regions selected to deliver this training program. This program also fits well with the University’s strategic plan to enhance campus internationalization,” said Darla Domke- Damonte, Ph.D., associate provost for global initiatives at CCU.

The delegation is organized through the partnership CCU has with the American Association of State Colleges and Universities and the Chinese Council for International Educational Exchange.

Emma Savage-Davis, Ph.D., professor and coordinator of middle level education in the Spadoni College of Education at CCU, has worked with administrators in the three school districts to organize the training program, according to the press release.

For more information about the training program, please contact Savage-Davis. For more information about the Center for Global Engagement, click here. For more information about Spadoni College of Education and its teacher training programs, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

