Eight arrested in Darlington County on numerous drug charges

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Eight people were arrested by Darlington County law enforcement for allegedly selling crack cocaine, methamphetamine and throughout the county.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the following people were taken into custody Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 by investigators with the drug enforcement unit and the U.S. Marshals Service Taskforce:

Ryan Douglas Rushing , 29, of Darlington, faces three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of a school

Codie Oswalt Bell , 35, of Darlington, faces one count of distribution of crack cocaine and one count of distribution of crack cocaine within proximity of a school

Antonio Rivers , 28, of Hartsville, faces one count of distribution of crack cocaine

Chaldric Andricus Mitchell , 33, of Hartsville, faces four counts of distribution of crack cocaine

Floyd Stewart, Jr. , 27, of Hartsville, faces one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of crack cocaine

Eric Shawn Blakney , 39, of Hartsville, faces two counts of distribution of crack cocaine

Willie Eugene Poston , 69, of Hartsville, faces three counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance

Claude Junior Moore, IV, 23, of Hartsville, faces one count of distribution of cocaine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

