Several debates scheduled ahead of upcoming elections

Facebook profile image for the The Carolina Forest High School AP Government class, host of a debate for candidates for the District 56 Republic Primary. (Source: CFHS We The People on Facebook)

Flyer for the mayor and council debate being hosted by Randle Stevens on Oct. 15. (Source: Randle Stevens)

The debate will be held on October 24 and 7 p.m. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several organizations, including WMBF News, have scheduled debates for candidates in multiple races ahead of the upcoming elections.

-WMBF News is proudly hosting a debate between the candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor on October 24 at 7 p.m. Here you can find all the details on that debate, including how to submit a debate question for consideration:

-The Carolina African American Heritage Foundation, the NAACP, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and a number of area churches are sponsoring two debates for Myrtle Beach Council and mayoral candidates on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 26, respectively.

Both debates will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, located at 851 Broadway St. in Myrtle Beach. The public is invited and encouraged to participate.

-Surfside Beach Councilman Randle Stevens is hosting a Myrtle Beach City Council Debate on Sunday, Oct. 15 between candidates for the city’s mayor and council. The purpose of this debate is to be a “fair and impartial vehicle” for those who want to represent Myrtle Beach, according to a flyer for the debate. Topics of this debate will include law and order and business in Myrtle Beach.

This debate will be held at the Myrtle Beach Recreation Center at the Market Common, located at 800 Gabreski Lane. It begins at 2 p.m. with a meet and greet with the council candidates, followed by the city council debate from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. From 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., attendees can meet the mayoral candidates, followed by the mayoral debate from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

-The Carolina Forest High School School AP Government and Broadcasting classes will be hosting a debate on October 18 for candidates of the upcoming District 56 Republic Primary Election, which is being held on October 24.

The debate will be held at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Over 50 students from CFHS are involved in the preparation and execution of the debate, including creating the debate format, the topics of the debate, and most of the questions of the debate. Students will moderate the debate, live-tweet commentary, issue online polls, and even conduct post-debate analysis. The school’s broadcasting class will also broadcast the debate on Facebook Live.

Topics of this debate will include: job creation, state government, offshore drilling and environmental concerns, education, infrastructure and interstate access, Carolina Forest political issues and incorporation, the district’s rural issues, drug concerns and legalization, and more.

More details can be found on the class’ social media page here: https://www.facebook.com/CFHSWTP/

