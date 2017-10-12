Several debates scheduled ahead of upcoming elections

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Several organizations, including WMBF News, have scheduled debates for candidates in multiple races ahead of the upcoming electionsMore >>
WMBF is hosting a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate on Tuesday, October 24. The one-hour debate will be televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.More >>
South Carolina Democrats now have their first official candidate for governor.More >>
With this year’s elections for the city of Myrtle Beach rapidly approaching, there have been plenty of individuals who have tossed their hats into the ring. Five candidates have filed for the mayor’s seat and nine candidates have entered the race for three city council spots. All seats on the city council are at-large and city elections are non-partisan.More >>
Former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride officially kicked off his campaign Tuesday to retake the office.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
In a police report from the night before the deadly shooting that took the life of a Texas Tech police officer, accused shooter Hollis Daniels threatened to kill the person he allegedly stole the gun from.More >>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
