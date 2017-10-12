Missing 9-year-old girl found safe in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from the area of beach at 27th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach has been found safe, according to city officials.

The notification came in shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday that 9-year-old Emma was located.

Details about where she was located were not available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.