Pelicans unveil local benefits program ahead of 20th anniversary season

Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects wanted in connection with a home burglary earlier this week.More >>
It’s a cut and dry process that has turned a two-night stay into a months-long ordeal for one group of college kids: an unreturned hotel security deposit. “I have not gotten a single penny,” Steve Berke told WMBF News after a stay at Sand Castle Resort in April. “I just want what’s rightfully mine."More >>
Coastal Carolina University has coordinated a training program that will bring a Chinese delegation of middle and high school principals to Grand Strand classrooms.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is working to move its library and a children museum into what is known as the Superblock. Property records show the different parcels are selling for different prices, and at least one transaction raised questions we took to the City of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Eight people were arrested by Darlington County law enforcement for allegedly selling crack cocaine, methamphetamine and throughout the county.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>
