Pelicans unveil local benefits program ahead of 20th anniversary season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As they approach their 20th anniversary season, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are unveiling a locals benefit program.

According to a press release, the program, dubbed “My Pelicans,” is designed to celebrate the team’s tenure in Myrtle Beach and thank local fans for two decades of support.

My Pelicans is free to join for all residents of Horry, Georgetown, Brunswick, and New Hanover counties and will provide exclusive special events and offers year-round, the release stated.

“Sports are one of the last truly shared social experiences that transcend socioeconomic, racial and political differences to bring communities together. After having successfully contributed over $2 million in community givebacks since the launch of our Play It Forward initiative in our 15th anniversary season in 2013, we challenged our staff to expand on our commitment to the Grand Strand," stated president and general manager Andy Milovich. “My Pelicans is a chance to say thank you with promotions and experiences specifically created for everyone that calls the Grand Strand home. We are proud to be a part of the fabric of this community and grateful for the support we've received over the past 20 years. This new program is simply our way of saying thank for 20 great years."

Fans can become a member of My Pelicans by clicking here. Additionally, the Pelicans’ community outreach team will be on-hand at local events over the next few months to register residents for the program, according to the release.

The program will feature three separate identity categories. Registrants will choose the category that best suits them, thus allowing them to only receive offers that best fit their lifestyle. The categories are: kids/family; young adults/movers and shakers; and active seniors.

