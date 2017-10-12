Horry County Police provide list of prescription drug drop-off l - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Police provide list of prescription drug drop-off locations

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police announced Thursday that they have collected about 550 pounds of unwanted prescription medication, and provided an updated list where prescription drugs can be dropped off.

Locations include:

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

430 North Fraser Street, Georgetown SC 29440

(843) 546-5102

Conway City Police Department

1600 Ninth Ave. Conway SC 29529

(843) 248-1790

Horry County Police Department Central Precinct

2560 North Main Street Conway SC 29526

(843) 915-5350

Horry County Police Department North Precinct

109 North Hwy 57 Little River SC, 29566

(843) 915-5685

Horry County Police Department South Precinct

9630 Scipio Lane Myrtle Beach SC 29588

(843) 915-7953

Horry County Police Department West Precinct

5527 Hwy 9 Green Sea SC 29545

(843) 915-5351

Horry County Sheriff’s Office

4150 J Reuben Long Ave., Conway SC 29526

(843) 915-5140

Myrtle Beach City Police Department

1101 North Oak Street Myrtle Beach SC 29577

(843) 918-1300

North Myrtle Beach City Police Department

1015 Second Ave South North Myrtle Beach SC 29582

(843) 280-5511

Surfside Beach City Police Department

811 Pine Drive Surfside Beach SC 29575

(843) 913-6368

