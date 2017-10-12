2 men arrested for home invasion near Loris

The city of Myrtle Beach is working to move its library and a children museum into what is known as the Superblock. Property records show the different parcels are selling for different prices, and at least one transaction raised questions we took to the City of Myrtle Beach.More >>
As the debate about bump stocks in Washington continues, WMBF news reached out to South Carolina representatives to find out their thoughts on the topic. Republican Tom Rice talked with WMBF news reporter Marissa Tansino at an event Tuesday and said he thinks the devices should be illegal.More >>
A man who committed an armed robbery which resulted in himself being shot eight times by his victim has been arrested and charged by Horry County Police, according to a press release from the Horry County Police Department. The incident occurred on September 28 at 4632 Factory Stores Boulevard in Horry County.More >>
Two Marion County schools were under a modified lockdown Thursday morning due to a search for a suspect in Mullins, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County School District. Capt. Graham with the Mullins Police Department said police were searching for a burglary suspect in the north side of town near Academy Street.More >>
A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Equifax has been hacked again - the website is at least partially down after a malware scam.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>
Wildfires already well on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history have a chance Thursday to gain even more destructive power.More >>
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.More >>
