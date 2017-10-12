2 men arrested for home invasion near Loris

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men were arrested in connection with a home invasion in the Loris area last month, and are awaiting extradition from Columbus County, North Carolina.

Dominique Hemingway and Tareek Hemingway were arrested and are currently being detained at the Columbus County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Horry County, according to a news release from Horry County Police.

An HCPD report states that on September 28, an officer responded to a home on Highway 701 North near Loris in reference to a home invasion. The victim said she had just returned home and saw a shadow outside. When she went to the storm door, she saw a man trying to get into the home.

The victim told police that when she went to push him out of the residence, a second man forced his way into the residence. One of the men then placed a gun to her head.

Once they were inside, the men demanded money from the victim, and she gave them cash from her wallet, the report states. The men then asked where the food was, and if she had a husband. She said she did, and that he would be right back. She reported that one of the men slapped her on the rear and “told her to tell her husband he had a nice wife and they would be watching her.”

The victim said before leaving the residence, the men told her to sit in a chair for five minutes and not to move.

Dominique Hemingway will be charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, according to the news release. Tareek Hemingway will be charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during the commission of violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

