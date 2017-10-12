Warrants: Armed robber, shot 8 times by robbery victim, arrested and charged

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man who committed an armed robbery which resulted in himself being shot eight times by his victim has been arrested and charged by Horry County Police, according to a press release from the Horry County Police Department.

The incident occurred on September 28 at 4632 Factory Stores Boulevard in Horry County.

Richmond Clayton-Isaiah Collier, 18, has been charged with two counts of robbery/armed robbery, assault/attempted murder, two counts of weapons/pointing and presenting firearms at a person, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of pistol, and malicious/malicious injury to animals.

According to arrest warrants, Collier robbed the victim at gunpoint. During the incident, the suspect fired one shot at a vehicle door that he was behind and continued to pull the trigger but due to a malfunction, he only fired one shot. The victim possessed a conceal weapons permit and began firing at Collier, shooting him eight times.

Collier is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

