Warrants: Armed robber, shot 8 times by robbery victim, arrested and charged

By Nick Doria, Producer
Richmond Clayton-Isaiah Collier (Source: Horry County PD) Richmond Clayton-Isaiah Collier (Source: Horry County PD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man who committed an armed robbery which resulted in himself being shot eight times by his victim has been arrested and charged by Horry County Police, according to a press release from the Horry County Police Department.

The incident occurred on September 28 at 4632 Factory Stores Boulevard in Horry County.

Richmond Clayton-Isaiah Collier, 18, has been charged with two counts of robbery/armed robbery, assault/attempted murder, two counts of weapons/pointing and presenting firearms at a person, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of pistol, and malicious/malicious injury to animals.

According to arrest warrants, Collier robbed the victim at gunpoint. During the incident, the suspect fired one shot at a vehicle door that he was behind and continued to pull the trigger but due to a malfunction, he only fired one shot. The victim possessed a conceal weapons permit and began firing at Collier, shooting him eight times.

Collier is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

    Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small apartment fire on 32nd Avenue North and Oak Street Thursday morning. According to Lt. Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the fire started in a second floor apartment. No one was injured inside the building. One police officer was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The fire was out as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

    Two men were arrested in connection with a home invasion in the Loris area last month, and are awaiting extradition from Columbus County, North Carolina. Dominique Hemingway and Tareek Hemingway were arrested and are currently being detained at the Columbus County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Horry County, according to a news release from Horry County Police.

    A man who committed an armed robbery which resulted in himself being shot eight times by his victim has been arrested and charged by Horry County Police, according to a press release from the Horry County Police Department. The incident occurred on September 28 at 4632 Factory Stores Boulevard in Horry County. 

