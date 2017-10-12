WMBF Investigates: The unreturned deposit

Imagine buying a new home, only to see that home destroyed just a few months later. That is exactly what happened to one New Jersey couple after Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Grand Strand last October.More >>
Talks about extending the Conway Riverwalk are ongoing and a plan is in place.More >>
Four suspects were taken into custody Wednesday after a search warrant served at a Mullins home led to the recovery of drugs and an AR-15.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects wanted in connection with a home burglary earlier this week.More >>
It’s a cut and dry process that has turned a two-night stay into a months-long ordeal for one group of college kids: an unreturned hotel security deposit. “I have not gotten a single penny,” Steve Berke told WMBF News after a stay at Sand Castle Resort in April. “I just want what’s rightfully mine."More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.More >>
