Apartment fire reported in Myrtle Beach

By Nick Doria, Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small apartment fire at 518 32nd Avenue North Thursday morning. The fire was reported at 10:03 a.m., according to a press release by the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. 

According to Lt. Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the fire started in a second floor apartment. Crews responded to the incident within 10 minutes. No one was injured inside the building. One police officer was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The fire was reported out by 10:13 a.m. Thursday, the press release states. 

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire. 

    Thursday, October 12 2017 12:20 PM EDT2017-10-12 16:20:38 GMT
