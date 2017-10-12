Conway Police Department seeking to identify shoplifting suspect

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspected of two shoplifting incidents at the Conway Wal-Mart, according to a press release from the Conway Police Department.

The incidents reportedly took place on September 24 and September 28. The suspect was last seen leaving with the stolen items in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.