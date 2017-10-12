Conway Police Department seeking to identify shoplifting suspect

Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small apartment fire on 32nd Avenue North and Oak Street Thursday morning. According to Lt. Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the fire started in a second floor apartment. No one was injured inside the building. One police officer was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The fire was out as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Two men were arrested in connection with a home invasion in the Loris area last month, and are awaiting extradition from Columbus County, North Carolina. Dominique Hemingway and Tareek Hemingway were arrested and are currently being detained at the Columbus County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Horry County, according to a news release from Horry County Police.More >>
A man who committed an armed robbery which resulted in himself being shot eight times by his victim has been arrested and charged by Horry County Police, according to a press release from the Horry County Police Department. The incident occurred on September 28 at 4632 Factory Stores Boulevard in Horry County.More >>
A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.More >>
Two Marion County schools are under a modified lockdown due to a search for a suspect in Mullins, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County School District. North Mullins Primary School and the Academy of Early Learning are on lockdown while Mullins Police are searching for a suspect in the area where the schools are located, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County School District.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
Chief Greg Stevens held a news conference on Thursday to describe LPD's Monday morning encounter with accused TTU shooter Hollis Daniels and to discuss their role in the homicide investigation into the death of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.More >>
