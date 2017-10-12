Conway Police Department seeking to identify shoplifting suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway Police Department seeking to identify shoplifting suspect

By Nick Doria, Producer
Source: Conway PD
Source: Conway PD

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspected of two shoplifting incidents at the Conway Wal-Mart, according to a press release from the Conway Police Department.

The incidents reportedly took place on September 24 and September 28. The suspect was last seen leaving with the stolen items in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

    Apartment fire reported in Myrtle Beach

    Source: MB Fire Department

    Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small apartment fire on 32nd Avenue North and Oak Street Thursday morning. According to Lt. Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the fire started in a second floor apartment. No one was injured inside the building. One police officer was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The fire was out as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

    2 men arrested for home invasion near Loris

    Left: Tareek Hemingway, Right: Dominique Hemingway (Source: HCPD)

    Two men were arrested in connection with a home invasion in the Loris area last month, and are awaiting extradition from Columbus County, North Carolina. Dominique Hemingway and Tareek Hemingway were arrested and are currently being detained at the Columbus County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Horry County, according to a news release from Horry County Police.

    Warrants: Armed robber, shot 8 times by robbery victim, arrested and charged

    Richmond Clayton-Isaiah Collier (Source: Horry County PD)

    A man who committed an armed robbery which resulted in himself being shot eight times by his victim has been arrested and charged by Horry County Police, according to a press release from the Horry County Police Department. The incident occurred on September 28 at 4632 Factory Stores Boulevard in Horry County. 

