Individuals who allegedly used cloned credit card wanted by Laurinburg PD

By Nick Doria, Producer
LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals who used a cloned credit card, according to a Facebook post by Laurinburg PD.

The suspects reportedly used the credit card at a Laurinburg Lowe’s and Papa John’s.

If you recognize the individuals call 910-276-3211 and ask to speak with Detective J. White.

    Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small apartment fire on 32nd Avenue North and Oak Street Thursday morning. According to Lt. Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the fire started in a second floor apartment. No one was injured inside the building. One police officer was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The fire was out as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

    Two men were arrested in connection with a home invasion in the Loris area last month, and are awaiting extradition from Columbus County, North Carolina. Dominique Hemingway and Tareek Hemingway were arrested and are currently being detained at the Columbus County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Horry County, according to a news release from Horry County Police.

    A man who committed an armed robbery which resulted in himself being shot eight times by his victim has been arrested and charged by Horry County Police, according to a press release from the Horry County Police Department. The incident occurred on September 28 at 4632 Factory Stores Boulevard in Horry County. 

