Individuals who allegedly used cloned credit card wanted by Laurinburg PD

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals who used a cloned credit card, according to a Facebook post by Laurinburg PD.

The suspects reportedly used the credit card at a Laurinburg Lowe’s and Papa John’s.

If you recognize the individuals call 910-276-3211 and ask to speak with Detective J. White.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.