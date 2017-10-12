Police searching for suspect in Mullins, 2 schools on 'modified lockdown'

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – Two Marion County schools are under a modified lockdown due to a search for a suspect in Mullins, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County School District.

North Mullins Primary School and the Academy of Early Learning are on lockdown while Mullins Police are searching for a suspect in the area where the schools are located, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County School District.

“Please be assured that all students are safe in their buildings,” the post states.

