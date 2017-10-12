Lockdown lifted at Mullins schools after police search nearby for burglary suspect

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – Two Marion County schools were under a modified lockdown Thursday morning due to a search for a suspect in Mullins, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County School District.

Capt. Graham with the Mullins Police Department said police were searching for a burglary suspect in the north side of town near Academy Street.

North Mullins Primary School and the Academy of Early Learning were on lockdown while Mullins Police searched for the suspect in the area where the schools are located, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County School District.

“Please be assured that all students are safe in their buildings,” the post stated.

The lockdown was lifted at about 11 a.m.

