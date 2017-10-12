Lockdown lifted at Mullins schools after police search nearby for burglary suspect

One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in the Longs area of Horry County, according to Krystal Dotson with Horry County Police. The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the Coroner’s office once family is notified.More >>
As they approach their 20th anniversary season, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are unveiling a locals benefit program.More >>
Horry County Police announced Thursday that they have collected about 550 pounds of unwanted prescription medication, and provided an updated list where prescription drugs can be dropped off.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is working to move its library and a children museum into what is known as the Superblock. Property records show the different parcels are selling for different prices, and at least one transaction raised questions we took to the City of Myrtle Beach.More >>
As the debate about bump stocks in Washington continues, WMBF news reached out to South Carolina representatives to find out their thoughts on the topic. Republican Tom Rice talked with WMBF news reporter Marissa Tansino at an event Tuesday and said he thinks the devices should be illegal.More >>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
Wildfires already well on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history have a chance Thursday to gain even more destructive power.More >>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.More >>
Day three of the Quinton Tellis murder trial will take jurors out of the courtroom.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
