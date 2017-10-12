ONE YEAR AFTER MATTHEW: Builders and Scientists study how to make your home more hurricane resilient

The Conway Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspected of two shoplifting incidents at the Conway Wal-Mart, according to a press release from the Conway Police Department. The incidents reportedly took place on September 24 and September 28. The suspect was last seen leaving with the stolen items in a white Jeep Cherokee.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After over a decade of relatively quiet tropical weather here, Hurricane Matthew woke up homeowners in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with howling and destructive winds. Hurricane Matthew shattered windows and battered homes as it struck the Grand Strand last year. Some homes succumbed to the relentless wind, while others stood unscathed. "The most important thing in my mind is they've got the strongest house we know how to build and hopefu...More >>
Two Marion County schools are under a modified lockdown due to a search for a suspect in Mullins, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County School District. North Mullins Primary School and the Academy of Early Learning are on lockdown while Mullins Police are searching for a suspect in the area where the schools are located, according to a Facebook post from the Marion County School District.More >>
The Myrtle Beach International Airport is working to bring more options to passengers by bringing more direct flights to our area. Airport officials have made enhancements to an initiative that was proposed back in 2014. The efforts are being made by the airport along with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday.More >>
An automobile accident involving several vehicles has resulted in the closure of multiple lanes on Highway 701, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at the intersection of Highway 701 and Highway 22 at approximately 6:44 a.m. Thursday. There are no reports of injuries at this time.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.More >>
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department are expected to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. to release new information about the deadly shooting of a Texas Tech police officer on campus.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
