Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 701 closes multiple lanes

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An automobile accident involving several vehicles has resulted in the closure of multiple lanes on Highway 701, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Highway 701 and Highway 22 at approximately 6:44 a.m. Thursday. There are no reports of injuries at this time. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.