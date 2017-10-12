Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 701 closes multiple lanes

The Myrtle Beach International Airport is working to bring more options to passengers by bringing more direct flights to our area. Airport officials have made enhancements to an initiative that was proposed back in 2014. The efforts are being made by the airport along with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday.More >>
An automobile accident involving several vehicles has resulted in the closure of multiple lanes on Highway 701, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at the intersection of Highway 701 and Highway 22 at approximately 6:44 a.m. Thursday. There are no reports of injuries at this time.More >>
The Florence Area Humane Society is hosting their 7th annual “Canines in Costumes for a Cause Run” on Saturday at the County Club of South Carolina located at 3525 McDonald Boulevard, according to a press release. The event includes a 5K and 10K race, one mile “fun run” for dogs and their owners, raffles and other contests. All proceeds will be donated to the Florence Area Humane Society.More >>
A free showing of the movie “Monster House” will be shown at Mclean Park in North Myrtle Beach Friday at approximately 6:45 p.m., according to a press release by the City of North Myrtle Beach. Attendees are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. Concessions will be provided by the North Myrtle Beach Lions Club.More >>
Dozens of families left the land where the Wedgefield Mobile Home Complex used to sit after the non-profit group Greater Lake City Community Development bought the land. Back in July, members of the mobile home complex received a letter saying they had just 60 days to leave. They were granted an extension, and Wednesday was the new deadline for them to leave.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>
Police officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting where the suspect was killed and the officer was injured.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
