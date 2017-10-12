Florence Area Humane Society to host 'Canines in Costumes for a Cause Run'

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Area Humane Society is hosting their 7th annual “Canines in Costumes for a Cause Run” on Saturday at the County Club of South Carolina located at 3525 McDonald Boulevard, according to a press release.

The event includes a 5K and 10K race, one mile “fun run” for dogs and their owners, raffles and other contests. All proceeds will be donated to the Florence Area Humane Society.

The race begins at 9 a.m., and dogs are encouraged to participate in all events. The entry fee for the 5K is $25, while the fee for the 10K is $30. There is a $5 fee for late registration. Runners will also be provided a dry wicking shirt while supplies last, the press release states.

