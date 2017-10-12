Free showing of the film 'Monster House' at Mclean Park in NMB - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Nick Doria, Producer
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A free showing of the movie “Monster House” will be shown at Mclean Park in North Myrtle Beach Friday at approximately 6:45 p.m., according to a press release by the City of North Myrtle Beach.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket.

Concessions will be provided by the North Myrtle Beach Lions Club.

