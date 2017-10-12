Free showing of the film 'Monster House' at Mclean Park in NMB

A free showing of the movie “Monster House” will be shown at Mclean Park in North Myrtle Beach Friday at approximately 6:45 p.m., according to a press release by the City of North Myrtle Beach. Attendees are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. Concessions will be provided by the North Myrtle Beach Lions Club.More >>
Dozens of families left the land where the Wedgefield Mobile Home Complex used to sit after the non-profit group Greater Lake City Community Development bought the land. Back in July, members of the mobile home complex received a letter saying they had just 60 days to leave. They were granted an extension, and Wednesday was the new deadline for them to leave.More >>
United States Custom and Border Patrol Officers will be conducting in-person enrollment interviews for applicants to CBP’s Global Entry program at Myrtle Beach International Airport during the week November 13. The interviews will be held on the lower level of the airport terminal in the business center at 1100 Jetport Road.More >>
Hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and property was recovered, and a Little River man was arrested in Brunswick County in connection with a number of thefts in Horry County.More >>
A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
