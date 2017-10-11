Lake City mobile home families forced to move

Wednesday was the deadline for Wedgefield Mobile Home Complex members to leave the land and move their homes.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Dozens of families left the land where the Wedgefield Mobile Home Complex used to sit after the non-profit group Greater Lake City Community Development bought the land.

Back in July, members of the mobile home complex received a letter saying they had just 60 days to leave. They were granted an extension, and Wednesday was the new deadline for them to leave.

Many mobile homes were still on the land Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for Greater Lake City Community Development told WMBF News lawyers will begin issuing eviction notices Thursday morning to anyone who hasn’t left. He also said the group plans on using the land to develop affordable housing.

Many other families have moved their mobile homes elsewhere.

A lot of people who lived at Wedgefield say they weren’t given enough time to leave the land. They say the community is also a low income community, so many struggled to come up with enough money to move their mobile homes before the deadline.

CaSandra Gilliard says it’s been a tough few months.

“It’s been very frustrating,” Gilliard said. “No sleep. My illness does not do well with stress. I’ve been stressed out to the point where I’m making sure I’m making doctors visits and stuff. Blood pressure problems. Everything. It’s a stressful situation.”

She also says the neighborhood as a whole has been quiet since so many people have been leaving lately.

“It’s like a dead zone,” she said. “Where you would hear your neighbors come by and blow the horn and stuff like that, you don’t really see nobody out and about. Everybody would be out and about sitting on the steps with their kids. You don’t see none of that now.”

Many people who live there told WMBF News they’ve been there for decades. They raised families there. They say the community as a whole was a family.

“It’s sad,” Gilliard said. “Because it’s like you’re breaking a family apart. This family member going here, this family member going there, this family member going there. None of the family is basically together anymore. Everybody’s spread out.”

Gilliard found another place to move her mobile home. As for anyone who hasn’t moved theirs yet, they could receive eviction notices as soon as Thursday morning.

