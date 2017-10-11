Little River man arrested in N.C. after thousands of dollars in property, cash recovered

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and property was recovered, and a Little River man was arrested in Brunswick County in connection with a number of thefts in Horry County.More >>
A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.More >>
Troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened Monday night in Dillon County.More >>
The annual accommodations tax advisory meeting took place Wednesday morning to review applications for ATAX grants for tourism, arts and cultural events, and to make recommendations to the Myrtle Beach City Council.More >>
Two people are charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and criminal conspiracy after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their Bennettsville church.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.More >>
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.More >>
Christopher McNabb, the father of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb, who was found dead in a wooded area near her home on Sunday, has been charged with murder in the case.More >>
The Alabama and Calhoun County Health Departments want to hear from anyone who ordered food from Marco's Pizza near Anniston, between September 26 and October 2. This comes after a driver who works at the store was diagnosed with hepatitis A.More >>
Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.More >>
