Little River man arrested in N.C. after thousands of dollars in property, cash recovered

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and property was recovered, and a Little River man was arrested in Brunswick County in connection with a number of thefts in Horry County.

According to a post on the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, James Douglas Valenti Jr., was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property under false pretense, felony receiving stolen goods and property, safecracking, felony possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Valenti also has a fugitive warrant for charges of criminal trespassing, driving under the influence, third offense, and theft by deception/false impression out of Pennsylvania.

The arrest follows an incident that occurred on Oct. 6 at a home on South Windward Drive in Supply, N.C., where Valenti had been residing, according to the BCSO.

During a search of the home, approximately $200,000 in jewelry and electronics, $1,200 in fishing equipment and nearly $35,000 in cash was reportedly recovered from thefts that occurred Horry County.

Additional charges are expected in both Brunswick and Horry counties.

According to law enforcement, Valenti was arrested on Oct. 10 and was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility, where he remains under a $95,000 bond.

