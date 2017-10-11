Community leaders hear requests for ATAX grants at annual meeting

The annual accommodations tax advisory meeting took place Wednesday morning to review applications for ATAX grants for tourism, arts and cultural events, and to make recommendations to the Myrtle Beach City Council.More >>
Two people are charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and criminal conspiracy after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their Bennettsville church.More >>
A Lumberton man accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man in 2015 is now a fugitive after failing to appear for his jury trial this week.More >>
The man accused of murdering two employees during a Conway bank robbery in August could face a jury of his peers this month.More >>
A veteran member of the Florence One School Board, who recently resigned, is accused of using “racially insensitive terminology” about fellow board members in two emails.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The venison sandwiches will be sold in limited quantities in all 3,300 Arby's stores nationwide and are expected to sell out quickly.More >>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.More >>
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.More >>
Christopher McNabb, 27, was charged on Wednesday with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of Caliyah McNabb, according to media reports.More >>
