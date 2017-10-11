Two charged with stealing thousands of dollars from their Bennettsville church

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two people are charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and criminal conspiracy after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their Bennettsville church.

According to information from the Bennettsville Police Department, between Jan. 1, 2012 and June 12, 2017, John and Trollie Davis were both in charge of accounting and bookkeeping of the Saint James Freewill Holiness Church's funds of more than $5,000.

Police said the pair took the money and used it for themselves.

