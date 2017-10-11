Lumberton murder suspect listed as a fugitive after not appearing for trial

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A Lumberton man accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man in 2015 is now a fugitive after failing to appear for his jury trial this week.

According to Erich Hackney, an investigator with the District Attorney’s Office, Walter McKoy Jr. was out of jail on a $150,000 reduced bond. He added the defendant was in court Monday and asked the judge if he could fire his attorney.

That request was denied and McKoy was told to be in court on Tuesday and ready for trial, Hackney said. The defendant did not appear the next day.

At that point, Superior Court Judge J. Gregory Bell issued an order for McKoy’s arrest, according to Hackney. Once he is arrested, his bond will be $1.1 million, the investigator added.

McKoy’s name has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a fugitive. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.

