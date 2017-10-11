Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery could face a jury trial this month

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The man accused of murdering two employees during a Conway bank robbery in August could face a jury of his peers this month.

According to a schedule from the U.S. District Court in Florence, 32-year-old Brandon Council could enter a guilty plea on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Council faces two counts of murder in connection with the Aug. 21 CresCom Bank robbery, as well as one count each of entering a bank with the intent to steal, grand larceny, armed robbery, possession of weapon during a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a pistol.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If the defendant does not enter a guilty plea, jury selection will begin on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 9:30 a.m., according to the court schedule.

Council is accused of killing Donna Major, 59, of Conway, and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36, of Green Sea, during the robbery. The case makes him eligible for the death penalty.

