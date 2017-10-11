FSD1: Former school board member used 'racially insensitive terminology' about other members

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A veteran member of the Florence One School Board, who recently resigned, is accused of using “racially insensitive terminology” about fellow board members in two emails.

According to a district press release, Glenn Odom cited the move of his residence from board chair seat five to seat two as the reason for resigning.

Board members were also made aware of the insensitive language Odom is accused of using. Those emails were turned over to the board, the release stated.

Members of the legislative delegation cannot appoint a citizen to replace Odom until the November 2018 elections. His term expires in 2020, according to the press release.

