FBI seeking identity of woman who may have information on sexual exploitation of a child

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who may have critical information about a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The Columbia division of the FBI released images and an audio clip from a video depicting the unidentified woman, who they are calling Jane Doe 39, according to a news release from the agency. The video was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited children in April of 2016, so it is believed to have been produced before then.

Jane Doe 39 is described by the FBI as an Asian female, likely between the ages of 25 and 35, with long black hair. At the time the video was produced, she was wearing a white, yellow, blue and red floral dress. She could also be heard speaking Vietnamese.

Anyone with information can provide a tip online at http://tips.fbi.gov, email RescueMe@ic.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The FBI release noted that no charges have been filed, and the woman pictured is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The case is being investigated as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and the Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, the release states. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify child victims depicted in child exploitation material.

ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults who visibly display their faces and other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography, the release states. To date, ECAP has led to the investigation of 39 “John and Jane Does,” 26 of whom have been successfully identified. The investigations have also led to the identification of over 40 child victims.

