FIRST ALERT: One more day of tropical humidity then a little relief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Tropical humidity will continue to flow into the Carolinas through Thursday keeping our weather very humid and a bit unsettled at times. A weak cold front will provide a little relief by the weekend.

Tonight will be very warm and muggy once again with a few areas of fog developing by morning. Temperatures will remain unusually warm - only dropping into the lower and middle 70s.

Thursday will see more of the same…warm, muggy and a chance of a few afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances will drop a bit, but pop up showers will still be likely. Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 80s but very high humidity will result in the heat index as high as 95°.

A weak cold front will push through the Carolinas by late Thursday night. This will bring an end to the rain chances and provide a slight drop in temperatures and humidity for the upcoming weekend.

A more substantial surge of cooler weather and lower humidity will finally arrive by early next week following a cold front that moves through Monday.