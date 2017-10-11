Authorities search for man who stole a pressure washer from a Florence home

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are searching for the man who stole a pressure washer from a Florence home. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a pressure washer from a Florence home.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened at approximately 3:19 a.m. on Sept. 29 at a home on Spring Farm Road.

The theft was captured on home security video. The thief appears to be wearing a blue mesh hat and is believed to have left the area in a white pickup truck, the release stated.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect’s identity or location is asked to call the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

