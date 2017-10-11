Florence Co. investigators searching for two masked subjects who - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence Co. investigators searching for two masked subjects who robbed store at gunpoint

Surveillance image of the subjects. (Source: FCSO) Surveillance image of the subjects. (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two masked subjects who robbed a convenience store on Francis Marion Road at gunpoint Tuesday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., two masked subjects entered the BP convenience store on Francis Marion Road and Highway 76 in Florence and robbed the store clerk at gunpoint, according to a news release from the FCSO.

The subjects then reportedly fled in a vehicle on Francis Marion Road towards Moore’s Cross Road.

FCSO provided images and video captured from the store’s surveillance camera.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the subjects is asked to contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 464, call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or text tip at #CRIME. 

