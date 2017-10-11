Man claiming to be undercover 'Agent Black' leads police on chase through Horry Co.

A man has been arrested on warrants for impersonating a police officer and resisting arrest related to an incident in Longs on September 18, according to a Horry County Police report.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two masked subjects who robbed a convenience store on Francis Marion Road at gunpoint Tuesday night. At about 8:30 p.m., two masked subjects entered the BP convenience store on Francis Marion Road and Highway 76 in Florence and robbed the store clerk at gunpoint, according to a news release from the FCSO.More >>
A Hartsville woman has been arrested and charged in relation to an incident on September 15 in which a child was shot and killed, according to a press release by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Beth Lynn Sherlock, 34 of Hartville, has been charged with allowing infliction of great bodily injury upon a child and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.More >>
WMBF is hosting a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate on Tuesday, October 24. The one-hour debate will be televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.More >>
Some Florence County residents may be wondering why they are being charged extra on their property tax bills. For those living in the incorporated areas of Florence County, the additional $25 on property tax bills was added to cover use of the “MAN” Convenience Centers, according to Florence County Councilman James Schofield.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Christopher McNabb, 27, was charged on Wednesday with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of Caliyah McNabb, according to media reports.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial began with graphic testimony on Tuesday.More >>
The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.More >>
In historic change, Boy Scouts plan to welcome girls into some programs.More >>
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
Investigators say it will be up to the prosecutor’s office if any charges will be filed.More >>
