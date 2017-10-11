Man claiming to be undercover 'Agent Black' leads police on chas - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man claiming to be undercover 'Agent Black' leads police on chase through Horry Co.

By Nick Doria, Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested on warrants for impersonating a police officer and resisting arrest related to an incident in Longs on September 18, according to a Horry County Police report.

According to an incident report, an officer observed a vehicle, reportedly driven by Graham Cecil Rogers, 66 of Green Sea, on Highway 9 Bypass heading towards Loris with its emergency flashers on and actively flashing the high beams; the vehicle passed the officer’s vehicle at 102 miles per hour in a posted 60 mile per hour zone.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle, where the suspect allegedly began telling the officer that he was in a hurry and worked for Phillip Thompson, the Sheriff of Horry County, and Captain Dowe Enzor, also of the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect claimed he was “Agent Black” and urged the officer to call the Sheriff and Captain Enzor to confirm his identity, the incident report states. The suspect fled after the officer asked him for his credentials.

After fleeing from the officer, the suspect again stopped his vehicle in a parking lot at Circle M Road and Highway 9 Bypass in Loris and exited his vehicle. He again told the officers he was “Agent Black” and insisted the officer write him a traffic ticket. The suspect was told to wait in his vehicle to allow the officer to discern what was going on. The suspect sat back in his vehicle, then fled again, the incident report states.

The suspect continued to evade officers while traveling approximately 115 miles per hour. Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle came to a stop at a parking lot of Building Supply in Loris at the corner of North Highway 701 and Gardner Road. The suspect resisted arrest before officers were able to restrain him.

The suspect was issued a traffic ticket for the speeding and failure to stop for blue lights. 

