Hartsville woman charged in relation to death of her child

A Hartsville woman has been arrested and charged in relation to an incident on September 15 in which a child was shot and killed, according to a press release by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Beth Lynn Sherlock, 34 of Hartville, has been charged with allowing infliction of great bodily injury upon a child and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.More >>
A Hartsville woman has been arrested and charged in relation to an incident on September 15 in which a child was shot and killed, according to a press release by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Beth Lynn Sherlock, 34 of Hartville, has been charged with allowing infliction of great bodily injury upon a child and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.More >>
Some Florence County residents may be wondering why they are being charged extra on their property tax bills. For those living in the incorporated areas of Florence County, the additional $25 on property tax bills was added to cover use of the “MAN” Convenience Centers, according to Florence County Councilman James Schofield.More >>
Some Florence County residents may be wondering why they are being charged extra on their property tax bills. For those living in the incorporated areas of Florence County, the additional $25 on property tax bills was added to cover use of the “MAN” Convenience Centers, according to Florence County Councilman James Schofield.More >>
United States Custom and Border Patrol Officers will be conducting in-person enrollment interviews for applicants to CBP’s Global Entry program at Myrtle Beach International Airport during the week November 13. The interviews will be held on the lower level of the airport terminal in the business center at 1100 Jetport Road.More >>
United States Custom and Border Patrol Officers will be conducting in-person enrollment interviews for applicants to CBP’s Global Entry program at Myrtle Beach International Airport during the week November 13. The interviews will be held on the lower level of the airport terminal in the business center at 1100 Jetport Road.More >>
A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.More >>
A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.More >>
Leaders from the South Carolina House and Senate are asking Gov. Henry McMaster to pump the brakes on the potential of selling state-owned utility Santee Cooper.More >>
Leaders from the South Carolina House and Senate are asking Gov. Henry McMaster to pump the brakes on the potential of selling state-owned utility Santee Cooper.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.More >>
The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.More >>
Investigators say it will be up to the prosecutor’s office if any charges will be filed.More >>
Investigators say it will be up to the prosecutor’s office if any charges will be filed.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial began with graphic testimony on Tuesday.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial began with graphic testimony on Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.More >>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.More >>
For about 90 minutes on Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram went down. People wandered lost in the streets holding their smartphones.More >>
Christopher McNabb, the father of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb, who was found dead in a wooded area near her home on Sunday, has been charged with murder in the case.More >>
Christopher McNabb, the father of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb, who was found dead in a wooded area near her home on Sunday, has been charged with murder in the case.More >>