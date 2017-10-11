Hartsville woman charged in relation to death of her child - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville woman charged in relation to death of her child

By Nick Doria, Producer
HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville woman has been arrested and charged in relation to an incident on September 15 in which a child was shot and killed, according to a press release by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Beth Lynn Sherlock, 34 of Hartville, has been charged with allowing infliction of great bodily injury upon a child and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Sherlock is the mother of a five year old child that was shot and killed at a residence on Folly Road in the Hartsville area of Darlington County on the morning of September 15, the press release states.

Rodney Thomas Pittman, Jr., 29 of Hartsville, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of the child. Investigators believe that Sherlock and Pittman lived together at the residence where the incident occurred. It is alleged that Sherlock was aware Pittman was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms but knowingly allowed Pittman to access the firearm inside the home leading to the death of the child and placing another child in danger, according to law enforcement.

Sherlock is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention awaiting a bond hearing. 

