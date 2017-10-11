Florence County official explains property, vehicle tax increases

The new $25 fee will apply to people in incorporated parts of Florence County. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Some Florence County residents may be wondering why they are being charged extra on their property tax bills.

For those living in the incorporated areas of Florence County, the additional $25 on property tax bills was added to cover use of the “MAN” Convenience Centers, according to Florence County Councilman James Schofield.

Those centers were built for those living in the unincorporated areas to dispose of garbage and waste. However, over time, county council says people living in the incorporated areas have started dropping of their waste.

To cover the growing cost of running these facilities, the county says a $25 fee was added to everyone living in the incorporated areas of the county.

“It’s $25 a year,” Schofield explained. “If you live in Florence County you can go to any of our dumpsites and dump things. If you live in the city you get the $25 fee. If you live in the county you get another $74 fee so that you can take your garbage there.”

Florence County Council said before deciding on establishing this fee that it did look at the option of providing a county-wide pick-up service, but that option was too costly for tax payers.

There is an additional fee going on everyone’s car tax notice. The Road Fee pays for public works, including the upkeep of paved and dirt roads.

Florence County Council says it has recently gotten into a situation where it needs to pay higher wages to public works crews because some were leaving for higher-paying jobs. That’s where that additional $5 on residents’ vehicle tax bill comes in.

“It’s just like everything else, people are going to work where they can make money, and we had to have some way to give them a raise - they hadn’t one,” Schofield said. “Since the fee is what pays for public works, we said we are going to raise it $5.

Florence County officials said this move is just a move to try and retain the work force and keep up with the times while not raising taxes.

