Global Entry Program enrollments to be held at Myrtle Beach International Airport

Global Entry Program enrollments to be held at Myrtle Beach International Airport

By Nick Doria, Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – United States Custom and Border Patrol Officers will be conducting in-person enrollment interviews for applicants to CBP’s Global Entry program at Myrtle Beach International Airport during the week November 13. The interviews will be held on the lower level of the airport terminal in the business center at 1100 Jetport Road. Applicants typically must travel to Charlotte, North Carolina for the interview process, according to a press release by the Horry County Department of Airports.

The Global Entry program allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. It is designed to be quick and efficient, while also providing added security for international travelers.

Though intended for frequent international travelers, there is no minimum number of trips necessary to qualify for the program. Global entry is currently available at 53 U.S. airports, as well as 15 pre-clearance locations and membership is good for five years, according to the press release

