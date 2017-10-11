Share your good news stories with us

At WMBF News, we hear it again and again: Why all the negative stories? Where’s the good news?

We want more of that too.

That’s why WMBF News is launching a brand-new segment: This is Carolina. We want to feature the good news stories that you don’t see in the news every day. We want to tell the stories that give you chills, make you ugly cry over their sweetness, and restore a little of your lost faith in humanity.

We can’t do that without you. Let us know about a good news story you want us to tell: call 843-839-8008, email goodnews@wmbfnews.com, message us on Facebook, or hashtag #ThisIsCarolina on Twitter and Instagram.

We can’t wait to hear from you, and to present the stories that truly show our viewers that this is Carolina.

