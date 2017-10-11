WMBF hosting Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Oct. 24

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WMBF is hosting a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate on Tuesday, October 24.

The one-hour debate will be televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the televised debate, WMBF News will host a one-hour online segment with candidate interviews, commentary, and live fact-checking of the candidates.

All five mayoral candidates have confirmed they will be in attendance: incumbent Mayor John Rhodes, Brenda Bethune, Ed Carey, Mark McBride, and CD Rozsa. WMBF News anchor Michael Maely will moderate the debate.

As for the topics of the debate, we want to hear from you, our viewers. Email your questions for the candidates to townhall@wmbfnews.com, post them on our Facebook page, or tweet them to @wmbfnews with the hashtag #MBMayoralDebate17.

