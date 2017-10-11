WATCH LIVE: The Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate hosted by WMBF News

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The debate will be held on October 24 and 7 p.m. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WMBF is hosting a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate tonight at 7 p.m.

The one-hour debate will be televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the televised debate, WMBF News will host a one-hour online segment with candidate interviews and commentary.

All five mayoral candidates have confirmed they will be in attendance: incumbent Mayor John Rhodes, Brenda Bethune, Ed Carey, Mark McBride, and CD Rozsa. WMBF News anchor Michael Maely will moderate the debate.

As for the topics of the debate, we want to hear from you, our viewers. Email your questions for the candidates to townhall@wmbfnews.com, post them on our Facebook page, or tweet them to @wmbfnews with the hashtag #MBMayor.

Read up on each candidate's positions and plans here:

Watch the debate on TV on WMBF News, on our website and mobile app on this page, and on our Facebook in the livestream here:

