WATCH LIVE: The Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate hosted by WMBF News

The city of Myrtle Beach is taking responsibility for removing political campaign signs from private property along North King’s Highway. It happened Monday morning when city code enforcement staff were removing signs placed on the right of way, but later found out the land was privately owned, so the staff returned the signs.More >>
Myrtle Beach city council candidate Randal Wallace is running as one of two incumbents. Nine people are running for three seats for the Nov. 7 election, and Wallace hopes to see his achievements through in another term.More >>
WMBF is hosting a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate on Tuesday, October 24. The one-hour debate will be televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.More >>
The five candidates running for the Myrtle Beach Mayoral Election in November will be participating in the first televised debate for WMBF news at 7p.m. John Rhodes, Brenda Bethune, C.D. Rozsa, Ed Carey and Mark McBride will all be participating.More >>
Three candidates are vying for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 56 seat. WMBF Investigates looked into their eligibility after a filing form for one candidate was altered.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.More >>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
