Neglecting a child, domestic violence among charges in this week's Horry County Suspect Search

Left: Christopher English, Center: Domonique Wilson, Right: Richard Locklear Left: Christopher English, Center: Domonique Wilson, Right: Richard Locklear

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Neglecting a child and domestic violence are just some of the charges for which three men in this week's Horry County Suspect Search are wanted. Authorities hope you can help track them down.

Christopher Shane English, 29, is unaccounted for. English is wanted for unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.  Horry County Sheriff's officials said English has his children on weekends, and while in his custody, they say he spanked his child and left bruises. His last known address is on Canady Lane in Longs.

Do you know where Richard Locklear is? This 39-year-old is wanted on a slew of charges including domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, kidnapping, and petit larceny. The victim said she was struck in the head with a hammer and her face with a pistol. The victim said Locklear wouldn’t let her leave his house for hours. She alleged he took nearly $400 out of her purse and stole her cell phone. Locklear's last known address is on Jordanville Road in Aynor.

Finally, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 27-year-old Domonique Deshawn Wilson. Authorities have charged him with domestic violence. They said Wilson came home in September and accused a woman of cheating. The victim said he broke her phone and punched her in the face. Investigators said Wilson was on home detention, but cut off his bracelet and fled. His last known address is on Freemont Road in Longs.

Can you help authorities with information on any of these suspects whereabouts? Contact the HCSO at 843-915-8347.

